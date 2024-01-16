The GNWT is seeking the public’s feedback on the extension of the Apprenticeship, Trades and Occupation Certification Strategy.

The Strategy was developed to guide the government’s work to increase the number of NWT trainees, apprentices, and journeypersons to meet the needs of the NWT’s labour market. It ended in 2022 and a Final Report identified progress made.

The GNWT is planning to extend the Strategy to 2025 to maintain momentum on key work, support the identification of new priorities and actions, and align the Strategy with the conclusion of the Skills 4 Success 10-Year Strategic Framework and Action Plan in 2025.

The public is invited to provide feedback by February 9, by clicking here.