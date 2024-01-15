After a weeklong interruption to services following a flood, Yellowknife’s Primary Care Facility is now back to normal operating levels.

The update came from the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority, who also shared that the Downtown outpatient laboratory, located at Primary Care, will remain closed until further notice.

The Frame Lake Community Health Centre is also open again and is resuming normal operations after they were forced to close due to heating issues in the building.

Meanwhile, the day shelter, located at the site of the old visitors centre, is closed due to a lack of water to the facility and operations are being re-established at the site of the Yellowknife Sobering Centre at 5111, 50th street, where services will be co-located until the facility issues are resolved. Staff are on site at both locations to redirect and welcome clients and partners and stakeholders have been informed.

Now that the main facilities are back open, anyone who needs new appointments can call either Frame Lake Community Health Clinic at 867-767-9125 or Yellowknife Primary Care Centre at 867-767-9294.