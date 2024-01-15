The Black Advocacy Coalition in Yellowknife has announced that they will officially be launching Black History Month celebrations across the City for the month of February.

The Black Advocacy Coalition upNorth (BAC-upNorth) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the rights and well-being of the Black community in the Northwest Territories. Through advocacy, education, and community engagement, the coalition works towards fostering an inclusive and equitable society for all.

Throughout the month of February, BAC-upNorth will be organizing a series of free events, such as:

Mental health roundtable and community welcome dinner,

Reconciliation and allyship roundtable discussion,

Financial literacy for new immigrants and young adults,

Traditional storytelling session,

Book launch from local authors,

Cooking classes,

Movie nights,

Family friendly sports,

Distribution of books by black authors in schools.

BAC-upNorth is hoping to bring the community together to promote understanding, appreciation, and awareness of Black history and heritage through the various learning opportunities throughout the month-long celebration.

The coalition encourages residents of Yellowknife to join in these celebrations and engage in meaningful conversations that promote inclusivity and diversity. The month will conclude with a Gala Night scheduled for February 24th, 2024, featuring two headliners: “Ezoman” from Winnipeg and “Munya and Friends Band” from Yellowknife and Edmonton. Gala tickets will soon go on sale.