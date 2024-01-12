After being called off due to extreme cold, snow removal services will be returning to the City of Yellowknife for the week of January 15th.

Monday, January 15, 2024

57 Street from Franklin Avenue to 51A Avenue;

Burwash Drive from 56 Street to Forrest Drive; and

Williams Avenue from Woolgar Avenue to Range Lake Road.

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Franklin Avenue from Taylor Road to Forrest Drive; and

Dagenais Drive from Range Lake Road to Finlayson Drive North

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Franklin Avenue from Forrest Drive to Old Airport Road; and

Con Road from 54 Street to Forrest Drive.

Thursday, January 18, 2024

Sikyea Tili from Otto Drive to Sikyea Tili.

Friday, January 19, 2024

43 Street Niven Drive from Franklin Avenue to Ballantyne Court.

Residents must ensure parked vehicles are removed from these streets by midnight, or they will be towed. Residents are advised that there will be traffic delays in snow removal areas and if possible, to use an alternate route to avoid delays. The City asks residents to ensure Curbside Carts are returned to their property before the scheduled snow removal on their street.

UPDATE: The City of Yellowknife has announced that, due to more extreme cold weather, snow removal services will be cancelled for Monday and Tuesday of this week. Services are expected to resume on Wednesday as the weather improves.