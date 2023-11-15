The NWT 2023 Election is now over, and the Elections NWT group has collected and shared their unofficial polling results from Tuesday night.

Official results will be published once Returning Officers conduct official addition and complete their Returns of the Writ of Election.

Dehcho:

Ronald Bonnetrouge 146

Richard C. Lafferty 27

Steven Vandell 178

Sheryl Yakeleya 229

Frame Lake:

Deanna Cornfield 26

Julian Morse 209

John Stanley 49

Spencer Tracy 182

Stuart Wray 169

Great Slave:

Stacie Arden Smith 237

James Lawrance 59

Katrina Nokleby 197

Kate Reid 263

Hay River:

Vince McKay 282

Wally Schumann 238

Pierre Simpson 210

Inuvik Boot Lake:

Diane Archie 152

Denny Rodgers 210

Sallie Ross 132

Inuvik Twin Lakes:

Lenora McLeod 128

Lesa Semmler 322

Mackenzie Delta:

Frederick Blake Jr. 220

George Nerysoo 233

Richard Ross Jr. 176

Nahendeh:

Sharon Allen 149

Josh Campbell 21

Mavis Cli-Michaud 185

Hillary Deneron 149

Shane Thompson 326

Les Wright 115

Nunakput:

Lucy Kuptana 340

Vince Teddy 159

Range Lake:

Aaron Reid 155

Nicole Sok 109

Kieron Testart 326

Sahtu:

Paulie Chinna 226

Daniel McNeely 372

Delphine Pierrot 207

Thebacha:

Connie Benwell 95

Jay MacDonald 483

Frieda Martselos 416

Tu Nedhe-Wiilideh:

Nadine Delorme 33

Richard Edjericon 221

Yellowknife Centre:

Ambe Chenemu 225

Robert Hawkins 333

Matt Spence 243

Yellowknife North:

Jon Howe 54

Shauna Morgan 734

Bruce Valpy 350

Three candidates ran unopposed in their areas, and were therefore “Acclaimed” before the election took place. These candidates are Caroline Wawzonek for Yellokwnife South, Jane Armstrong for Monfwi, and Caitlin Cleaveland for Kam Lake.