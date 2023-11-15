News Alerts Sign Up
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
FeaturedNewsNWT NewsNWT Election 2023

Unofficial election results show tight finishes in several NWT ridings

By Connor Pitre
Vote stock image (supplied by Pixabay)

The NWT 2023 Election is now over, and the Elections NWT group has collected and shared their unofficial polling results from Tuesday night.

Official results will be published once Returning Officers conduct official addition and complete their Returns of the Writ of Election.

Dehcho:

Ronald Bonnetrouge      146
Richard C. Lafferty        27
Steven Vandell             178
Sheryl Yakeleya           229

Frame Lake:

Deanna Cornfield         26
Julian Morse                209
John Stanley               49
Spencer Tracy             182
Stuart Wray               169

Great Slave:

Stacie Arden Smith     237
James Lawrance          59
Katrina Nokleby          197
Kate Reid                   263

Hay River:

Vince McKay             282
Wally Schumann       238
Pierre Simpson         210

Inuvik Boot Lake:

Diane Archie           152
Denny Rodgers        210
Sallie Ross              132

Inuvik Twin Lakes:

Lenora McLeod          128
Lesa Semmler           322

Mackenzie Delta:

Frederick Blake Jr.      220
George Nerysoo          233
Richard Ross Jr.          176

Nahendeh:

Sharon Allen             149
Josh Campbell            21
Mavis Cli-Michaud      185
Hillary Deneron          149
Shane Thompson       326
Les Wright                 115

Nunakput:

Lucy Kuptana            340
Vince Teddy              159

Range Lake:

Aaron Reid               155
Nicole Sok                109
Kieron Testart           326

Sahtu:

Paulie Chinna            226
Daniel McNeely         372
Delphine Pierrot        207

Thebacha:

Connie Benwell           95
Jay MacDonald          483
Frieda Martselos         416

Tu Nedhe-Wiilideh:

Nadine Delorme          33
Richard Edjericon        221

Yellowknife Centre:

Ambe Chenemu          225
Robert Hawkins           333
Matt Spence               243

Yellowknife North:

Jon Howe                    54
Shauna Morgan           734
Bruce Valpy                350

Three candidates ran unopposed in their areas, and were therefore “Acclaimed” before the election took place. These candidates are Caroline Wawzonek for Yellokwnife South, Jane Armstrong for Monfwi, and Caitlin Cleaveland for Kam Lake.

