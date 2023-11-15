The NWT 2023 Election is now over, and the Elections NWT group has collected and shared their unofficial polling results from Tuesday night.
Official results will be published once Returning Officers conduct official addition and complete their Returns of the Writ of Election.
Dehcho:
Ronald Bonnetrouge 146
Richard C. Lafferty 27
Steven Vandell 178
Sheryl Yakeleya 229
Frame Lake:
Deanna Cornfield 26
Julian Morse 209
John Stanley 49
Spencer Tracy 182
Stuart Wray 169
Great Slave:
Stacie Arden Smith 237
James Lawrance 59
Katrina Nokleby 197
Kate Reid 263
Hay River:
Vince McKay 282
Wally Schumann 238
Pierre Simpson 210
Inuvik Boot Lake:
Diane Archie 152
Denny Rodgers 210
Sallie Ross 132
Inuvik Twin Lakes:
Lenora McLeod 128
Lesa Semmler 322
Mackenzie Delta:
Frederick Blake Jr. 220
George Nerysoo 233
Richard Ross Jr. 176
Nahendeh:
Sharon Allen 149
Josh Campbell 21
Mavis Cli-Michaud 185
Hillary Deneron 149
Shane Thompson 326
Les Wright 115
Nunakput:
Lucy Kuptana 340
Vince Teddy 159
Range Lake:
Aaron Reid 155
Nicole Sok 109
Kieron Testart 326
Sahtu:
Paulie Chinna 226
Daniel McNeely 372
Delphine Pierrot 207
Thebacha:
Connie Benwell 95
Jay MacDonald 483
Frieda Martselos 416
Tu Nedhe-Wiilideh:
Nadine Delorme 33
Richard Edjericon 221
Yellowknife Centre:
Ambe Chenemu 225
Robert Hawkins 333
Matt Spence 243
Yellowknife North:
Jon Howe 54
Shauna Morgan 734
Bruce Valpy 350
Three candidates ran unopposed in their areas, and were therefore “Acclaimed” before the election took place. These candidates are Caroline Wawzonek for Yellokwnife South, Jane Armstrong for Monfwi, and Caitlin Cleaveland for Kam Lake.