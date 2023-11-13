On November 11th, 2023 around 5:39 p.m. the Fort Providence RCMP were dispatched to a complaint of gunfire in the community of Fort Providence. The complainant reported that they heard a number of shots having been discharged inside or near a home in the community. RCMP attended the area of the reported incident and began investigating.

Around 6 p.m, a person presented themselves to the Fort Providence RCMP detachment to report that one of the bullets had hit an exterior wall of their residence and entered a bedroom inside the residence before becoming lodged in an interior wall. The room that the bullet penetrated was occupied at the time of the shooting, however no one was injured. Shortly after 6:03 p.m. the Fort Providence RCMP were called to the health clinic for a report of a male who came to the clinic after reportedly being bear sprayed.

RCMP officers were later able to determine the residence that the shooting took place in and obtained a search warrant to enter and search the home. Evidence supporting a shooting was recovered inside the residence. A shelter-in-place order was put in place for a brief period after the Hamlet of Fort Providence consulted with the RCMP. The order was lifted by the Hamlet, later in the evening.

The investigation to date has revealed that the shooting and the man who was bear sprayed are all part of the same the incident. The bear spray victim is not cooperating with police at this time.

“This is an incredibly serious incident that put the greater community of Fort Providence at risk. This incident will be investigated to the fullest. There is no room in our communities for gun violence and those responsible will be held to account,” states Cpl. Matt Halstead, NWT RCMP Media Relations Officer.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Fort Providence RCMP at 699-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222