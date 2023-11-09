Northwestel and the Salvation Army in Yellowknife will be holding a special Holiday Toy Drive next week.

Between November 14 and December 11, 2023, Northwestel will be collecting toys at retail locations in Whitehorse, YT, and Yellowknife, NT, to support local charitable organizations. All toys donated in our Yellowknife Retail Centre will be collected by the local Salvation Army, benefiting hundreds of local families during the holidays.

In Yellowknife, City Councillor Steve Payne, and the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce will be taking part as well.

Last year’s drive saw over 250 toys collected, all of which were distributed to children for Christmas Day. The event also saw an increase in participation from the community after previous year’s experienced struggles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The only requirement for toys to be donated is that they be new and unwrapped.