News Alerts Sign Up
-0.9 C
Yellowknife
Saturday, November 11, 2023
type here...
Search
HomeNewsSalvation Army Set to Launch 2023 Holiday Toy Drive
FeaturedNewsYellowknife News

Salvation Army Set to Launch 2023 Holiday Toy Drive

By Connor Pitre
Yellowknife's Salvation Army Citadel building, at the corner of Franklin Ave. and 45 St. (Supplied by Salvation Army.)

Northwestel and the Salvation Army in Yellowknife will be holding a special Holiday Toy Drive next week.

Between November 14 and December 11, 2023, Northwestel will be collecting toys at retail locations in Whitehorse, YT, and Yellowknife, NT, to support local charitable organizations. All toys donated in our Yellowknife Retail Centre will be collected by the local Salvation Army, benefiting hundreds of local families during the holidays.

In Yellowknife, City Councillor Steve Payne, and the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce will be taking part as well.

Last year’s drive saw over 250 toys collected, all of which were distributed to children for Christmas Day. The event also saw an increase in participation from the community after previous year’s experienced struggles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The only requirement for toys to be donated is that they be new and unwrapped.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News