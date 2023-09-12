News Alerts Sign Up
Town of Hay River delays re-entry announcement as fire stands just 500m from the hospital

By Ethan Montague
(Photo courtesy of NWT Fire)

After a long wait over the weekend, the Town of Hay River has announced the decision to begin Phase one of the re-entry plan will not begin at this time. 

The Town of Hay River originally had plans to announce potential re-entry dates for the community. Phase one would have seen the return of essential service workers; however, as the fire continues to pose a threat to Hay River, the decision was made to delay the announcement. 

Currently, the blaze stands just 1 km west of the airport and only 500m west of the industrial area and the hospital. 

According to the Town, council will review conditions and progress made to the fire containment tomorrow after crews battle the blaze for another night. 

