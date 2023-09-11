As Hay River/KFN residents begin re-entry preparations, the GNWT has announced several services that will be implemented for evacuees returning home.

According to EMO Information Officer Jay Boast, pre-registrations for re-entry flights will be available online and over the phone starting at 8:00 am on September 12.

“Pre-registrations help us develop the passenger lists for re-entry flights, from there we’re able to identify the appropriate aircraft available and the transportation needs on the ground,” Boast says.

Shortly after, re-entry pre-registration is set to close on September 14th, at 8:00 pm, giving residents a 60 hour window to ensure they are pre-registered for a flight home.

The GNWT has not issued any official dates for South Slave re-entry due to the unpredictable nature of the fire in the area; however, Boast says flights will depart as soon as evacuation orders can be lifted.

Additionally, the GNWT says due to the number of evacuated residents and fire conditions across several communities, each community will likely receive staggered re-entry dates to ensure a safe return for evacuees.