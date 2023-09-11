Aggressive fire weather has continued in the North Slave today with strong winds and an “unusually warm” air mass holding over the area.

According to NWT Fire, temperatures will skew slightly lower overnight and into tomorrow morning but still remain above seasonal averages.

A crew from Saskatchewan has returned to aid NWT Fire crews on the ground. Crews will be active on Highway 3 between kilometre marker 280 and Yellowknife. Smoky conditions and poor air quality will continue today.

Crews are continuing to utilize heat scans and are actioning hot spots accordingly. Helicopters are available to assist with bucketing and crews will continue their operations on the south side of the north finger of the blaze.