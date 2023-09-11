NWT Fire continues to face problems with speeders in zones where firefighters are actively working.

After the NWT RCMP announced they issued over 10 tickets related to speeding in the first two days of Yellowknife’s re-entry, NWT Fire says crews are continuing to be put in further danger due to speeding on NWT highways.

“We are having severe problems with speeders in zones where firefighters are working, and drivers ignoring signage urging caution,” NWT Fire says.

Officials say if negligent driving behaviour continues, crews may need to be pulled out to protect their safety.

“People need to take personal responsibility,” NWT Fire adds.

Crews remain active along Highway 1 and 3 and while residents may not see trucks on the road, fire personnel are operating in and out of the bush regularly, and drivers are reminded to keep an eye out for signage to prevent any incidents.