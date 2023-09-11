After most Yellowknife residents returned home over the weekend, traffic flow is expected to return to normal.

As a result, the GNWT is ending temporary support services put in place for Yellowknife’s re-entry.

As of today, September 11 at 8:00 am, tow trucks will no longer patrol the highway and there will be no emergency fuel available for anyone returning. Temporary portable washrooms installed on the Rae Access Road, North Arm Park, Fort Providence and the Deh Cho Bridge will no longer be available.

Additionally, no supports are available in Northern Alberta and anyone returning is still encouraged to pack 72 hours of basic supplies in case of emergency.