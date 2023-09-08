News Alerts Sign Up
15.2 C
Yellowknife
Friday, September 8, 2023
type here...
Search
HomeNewsCrews targeting hotspots outside Yellowknife, demobilizing efforts begin along the Ingraham Trail
FeaturedNewsNWT NewsYellowknife News

Crews targeting hotspots outside Yellowknife, demobilizing efforts begin along the Ingraham Trail

By Ethan Montague

Temperatures have continued to rise in the North Slave with strong winds from the southeast expected through the evening outside Yellowknife. 

According to NWT Fire, temperatures currently stand around five degrees higher than the seasonal average for the region. 

Crews have continued targeting hotspots on the wildfire outside the capital which were identified by a heat scan on Wednesday. Tankers and helicopters are ready to be used when needed. 

Across the region, crews continue to action areas of concern along the Ingraham Trail and Dettah. 

Additionally, crews have begun demobilizing gear along the Ingraham Trail to re-deploy elsewhere, and fire crews remain active on Highway 3 between kilometre marker 280 and Yellowknife. 

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News