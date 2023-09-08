Temperatures have continued to rise in the North Slave with strong winds from the southeast expected through the evening outside Yellowknife.

According to NWT Fire, temperatures currently stand around five degrees higher than the seasonal average for the region.

Crews have continued targeting hotspots on the wildfire outside the capital which were identified by a heat scan on Wednesday. Tankers and helicopters are ready to be used when needed.

Across the region, crews continue to action areas of concern along the Ingraham Trail and Dettah.

Additionally, crews have begun demobilizing gear along the Ingraham Trail to re-deploy elsewhere, and fire crews remain active on Highway 3 between kilometre marker 280 and Yellowknife.