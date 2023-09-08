Flights have officially started leaving southern jurisdictions for residents of Yellowknife and surrounding area.

As a result, the GNWT is calling for all residents looking to return via repatriation flight to register online immediately. According to officials, the deadline to pre-register for flights is tomorrow, September 8th, at 8:00pm.

Emergency Management Organization Officer Jay Boast says an emphasis has been put on flights leaving from Edmonton and Calgary due to the increasing stress on accommodations such as hotels in those cities.

“The accommodation situation, the demands in those two centres are increasing, we want to make sure people get home, and make sure those who have to stay are accommodated for,” Boast tells MyTrueNorthNow.

“The GNWT is intending to send the last charter from Edmonton and Calgary locations on Sunday September 10th,” he adds.

Additionally, the GNWT is asking anyone who has pre-registered for a flight, but made other travel arrangements, to cancel their seats by calling 1-888-383-4830 to free up seating for anyone in need.