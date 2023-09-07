A re-entry plan for Hay River is in the works, and is expected to be released by the end of the day on Friday.

The Town expects that they will not have solid dates for re-entry until early next week, as they are waiting for unfavourable weather conditions to clear up before they commit to any one plan. The weather in the area is still expected to be warm and dry over the weekend, which could cause fire activity to become more intense.

Fire crews have made excellent progression the cat lines to the east of the town. A drone will be used to locate more hotspots, including root system fires. It is expected that the fire south of KFN will be contained soon, and another hotspot is being addressed across the river from Delancy Estates.

If anyone is staying in a host location marked as Yellowknife, they are able to stay where they are for the time being.