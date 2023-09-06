Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty shared some additional comments regarding the ongoing return of residents to the capital city, as well as the rest of the NWT.

When asked about those who live in the South Slave region, Mayor Alty expressed her understanding at their frustration, but urged them to have patience, and hold out a little longer.

“I know people that people would want to come back to the North more than stay in Alberta, and if it was a regular time, we’d love to welcome you, arms wide open, but right now we are at limited capacity. We don’t have any evacuation supports here for people, so we are encouraging people to stay down where you are, stay in Alberta with the evacuation supports there. Again, Yellowknife has limited services and we won’t be able to provide any support to evacuees. I know it’s difficult, but you’ll just have to wait a wee bit more.”

Alty shared that the GNWT website has a public safety page, which will have many of the support that people will need to either make it back to their homes in the North, or to hold out where they currently are until they are able to return.

- Advertisement -

As for Yellowknife itself, Alty said that the Solid Waste Facility will be open from Thursday to Sunday, 11 am to 4 pm.

“During that time, we’re waiving the tipping fee, so there’s no fee, but it’s only for residential garbage, so no construction projects or large items, it’s just house hold garbage bags that are free.”

Alty added that curbside garbage pickup will also begin on Thursday, with compost pickup resuming on October 2nd.

Finally, Mayor Alty added that while residents are allowed to return to the city, the area will remain under an Evacuation Alert. As we begin to head into the colder months, and with current fire suppression methods, it is unlikely that a second evacuation will be needed, but Mayor Alty assures that if such an event comes to pass, it will be communicated to the public.