Yellowknife City Council met today to discuss whether to dispose of the lot on 181 Kam Lake Road.

The lot is currently being used by Aurora Tracking for satellite tracking and control.

The City acquired the lot from the GNWT and is now in the position to sell or dispose of the land.

The current lease agreement between Aurora Tracking Station and the City expires on July 31st, 2024.

Owner and operator of Aurora Tracking Station Avery Parle presented the idea of purchasing the land to use for tourism purposes.

“The site is ready for the next phase of its life,” Parle said when presenting to council.

Aurora Tracking Station presented plans to address the City’s efforts to grow tourism in Yellowknife and cited the remote nature of the site as a ‘good viewpoint’ for aurora borealis viewing.

Several concerns were brought forward by councilors including the several vacant lots throughout the City.

“I know there is a problem with vacant lots in Yellowknife and them kind of falling apart but that is not our intent, we absolutely want to develop this (the land) which is why we are willing to put money in it to ensure it is used,” Parle said when addressing concerns.

Several councilors questioned the accessibility of the lot due to part of the land being ‘not accessible’ by road, however; City administration responded saying the front of the lot is accessible therefore the lot is deemed ‘accessible.’

Due to several concerns, discussion on the topic was tabled for next week’s meeting on Monday, May 8th.