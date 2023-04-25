Listen Live
YK Heritage Centre Hosting Special Environment Exhibit

By Connor Pitre
Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre. (Photo by MyTrueNorthNow.com staff. )

Yellowknife’s Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre has a uniqe event coming up in May.

From May 6th to the 21st, visitors to the centre will be able to take part in a special exhibit called Our Climate Quest: Small Steps to Big Change. This exhibit will have plenty of activities for all ages. Special presentations will be available to help teach guests how they can help protect the environment.

Admission to this exhibit will be free, and guests can check it out from 10 to 5, from Tuesdays through Sundays. The event is being put on by Science North, which has been working for 35 years on fun experiences that educate and entertain kids and adults alike.

