Good news for the start of flood season in Hay River.

The Town of Hay River announced on Thursday, there have been marginal increases in water levels at the Chincaga River to the Hay River mouth of 40 centimetres or less.

Water levels have already been seasonally warm in town, however; residents are still encouraged to review preparedness information on Hay River’s breakup website.

In preparation of the anticipated flood, Hay River Public Works has made sandbags available to all residents and webcams are up and running for anyone to monitor water levels live.

The Town of Hay River is also encouraging residents to visibly post house numbers to be seen from the road to allow emergency responders to easily recognize distress calls to residences.

Environment Canada has also made water level changes and flow rates at the Chincaga River/Hay River at the Northwest Territories/Alberta border available online for residents to monitor.