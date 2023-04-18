Yellowknife’s writers will have a chance to show off their skills over the weekend.

The Top Knight Pub on 49th Street will be hosting an event called “GATHER: A Spoken Word Open Mic.” Participants will be given five minutes to take the mic and read from or perform any material they have prepared that can be spoken out loud. Poetry, novel excerpts, stand-up comedy routines, or even quick comedy skits with friends are welcome.

The event is being put together by Northwords, and will be hosted by their president, Robyn Scott. Northwords NWT puts together workshops and mentorship opportunities for northern writers. The group has already held several such events within this year, and their main event, the Northwords Writers Festival, is still coming up in June.

Northwords also invites non-writers to come and enjoy the work of their peers. Anyone who wishes to participate in GATHER only has to sign up at the door. Admission is $15, and doors will be open at 7:00, with the event beginning at 7:30.