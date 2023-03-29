News Alerts Sign Up
FeaturedNewsYellowknife News

Yellowknife City Facilities Alter Hours of Operation for Civic Holiday

By Connor Pitre
A file photo of city hall in Yellowknife. (Supplied by City of Yellowknife Twitter.)

Earlier this week, the City of Yellowknife officially announced that Friday, March 31st will be a half-day civic holiday, from 12:00 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This is in recognition of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation’s Spring Carnival, which will be open to the general public for the first time.

As a result of this half-holiday, a number of City services will have altered hours of operations.

City Hall will be open from 8:30 am, and will be closing at noon.

The Solid Waste Facility will be closed, while the Fieldhouse, Multiplex, Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, Public Library, YK Arena, and Visitor Information Centre will be on their regular hours.

