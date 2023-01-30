The Yellowknife Music Festival is excited to announce its 15th Year Anniversary Concert to be held on February 11, 2023 at 7pm at the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre

The evening will include performances by Susan Shantora, Karan Cherland, Barbara Fortin-Clinton, Ari Snyder, Kerry Wheler, Shannon Lyman, Claire Singer, and the alumni of the Yellowknife Music Festival. This concert features several of the talented and hard-working teachers, parents, volunteers, alumni, and students who have made the festival such a success.

Additionally, Johnathan Raine, a graduate from École St. Patrick High School and alumnus from the first Yellowknife Music Festival in 2009 now holds a Doctorate in Music Arts from the University of Western Ontario and will be having a solo piano concert on February 12 at 3pm at NACC. He will be featuring the works of Chopin, Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann, and Lizst.

Last summer, Yellowknife’s Joseph Curran and Sadee Mitchell were selected at the Alberta Music Festival to participate in the 1st Annual Canada West Performing Arts Festival from July 21-23, 2022 held in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The festival is hosted by the Saskatchewan Music Festival Association, Alberta Music Festival Association, and Performing Arts British Columbia. Joseph (a pianist) and Sadee (a singer) are long-time performers in the annual Yellowknife Music Festival. Following exceptional performances in the 2022 Yellowknife Music Festival, Joseph and Sadee, in addition to a number of other local students, were selected to represent Yellowknife at the 2022 Alberta Provincial Music Festival. The calibre of their performances there resulted in them being nominated to perform in the Canada West Performing Arts Festival.

The Canada West Performing Arts Festival features top amateur music and speech arts competitors from the western Canadian provinces. Through the Yellowknife Music Festival, students in Yellowknife are nominated each year for the Alberta Provincial Music Festival, through which they can be considered for the Canada West Performing Arts Festival.