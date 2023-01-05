The NWT’s Great Slave Lake has just been named as one of the best ice fishing locations in the country!

The 2023 ice fishing season has begun in Canada, so this is an excellent time to think about your next adventure on the ice. The website FishingBooker is the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the world. They released their list of the best ice fishing destinations in Canada.

Here is the full list:

– Great Slave Lake, NWT

– Lake Nipissing, Ontario

– Tobin Lake, Saskatchewan

– Cold Lake, Alberta

– Lake Erie, Ontario

– Lake of Two Mountains, Quebec

– Lake Laberge, Yukon

– Bay of Quinte, Ontario

– Logan Lake, BC

The website also provided their reason for adding Great Slave Lake to the list.

“As the deepest lake in North America, Great Slave Lake is actually one of the most remote ice fishing destinations in Canada. Anglers travel to Yellowknife between mid-to-late-November and late March, hoping to reel in whitefish, pickerel, and lake trout, as well as inconnu and arctic grayling. A trip to the lake is like jumping right into a freezing winter fairytale. The area near the lake has a lot of fishing lodges and, of course, knowledgeable guides.”