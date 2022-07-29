- Advertisement -

On July 29th, the Hay River RCMP received a report of two males entering a home in the Rowe Trailer Park in Hay River. The two males brandished a weapon and demanded money from the occupant before fleeing the residence.

“Home invasions such as this incident are often associated with the drug trade. However, the home-owner in this incident appears to be a law-abiding citizen not associated with the criminal milieu in any way. People are reminded to lock their doors at night and report any suspicious activity to police immediately,” Says Inspector Dean Riou, Officer in Charge of the NWT’s South District.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and anyone with information about this incident, or has security cameras set up on their property in or near Rowe’s Trailer Park is asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at 874-1111.