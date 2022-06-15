Adam Dental Clinic- Ever since Dr.Adam opened the clinic back in the early 1980’s he has been a Yellowknifer at heart. The Clinic enjoys donating whatever it can to community groups whether that is donating funds, products or even volunteers, they just enjoy lending a helping hand in and out of the dentist’s chair. They have helped donate funds to the NSMA’s Fish Fry for over a decade.

The team at Adam Dental Clinic are true Community Champions!

