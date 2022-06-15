News Alerts Sign Up
Adam Dental Clinic- Ever since Dr.Adam opened the clinic back in the early 1980’s he has been a Yellowknifer at heart. The Clinic enjoys donating whatever it can to community groups whether that is donating funds, products or even volunteers, they just enjoy lending a helping hand in and out of the dentist’s chair. They have helped donate funds to the NSMA’s Fish Fry for over a decade.

The team at Adam Dental Clinic are true Community Champions!

 

Listen to Tyler’s full chat with Alicia from Adam Dental Clinic here!

Tony Whitford - Born in Fort Smith, Tony Whitford worked hard to help build roads across the territory before taking the plunge into politics in 1988 where he served the community for 22 years before retiring from politics. Tony works hard to keep the politics out of the NSMA and is always open to giving advice or MC'ing events but loves helping out on the Annual Fish Fry on June 21st. To learn more, listen to our complete chat below.

Born in Yellowknife, Ashley moved away when he was older but after not enjoying life in the big city he found himself back in Yellowknife. After it was started by his cousin it was suggested to Ashley that he check out the North Slave Metis Alliance. Now over ten years later Ashley has been a great help to the NSMA, Helping out with their yearly fish fry whenever he is asked. A real Community Champion. Listen to Tyler's Chat with Ashley here!   
