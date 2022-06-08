- Advertisement -

Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWTSPCA. This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing both Connor and Sadie since the shelter would like them adopted together since they are siblings!

Here is some info about Connor. Breed: Chesapeake Bay Retriever/Husky, Colour: Cream, Age: Adult, Sex: Male House Trained: N/A, Spayed/Neutered: Yes

And here is some info about Sadie. Breed: Chesapeake Bay Retriever/Husky, Colour: Chocolate, Age: Adult, Sex: Female, House Trained: N/A, Spayed/Neutered: Yes

If you or someone you know would love to bring Connor and Sadie home email nwtspcayk@gmail.com or adopt-foster@nwtspca.com