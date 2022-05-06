YK RCMP Arrest Key Suspect in May 1st Shooting

- Advertisement -

Yellowknife RCMP have made an arrest in relation to a shooting that took place earlier this week.

On May 1st, at approximately 11:13 PM, the Yellowknife RCMP responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment building located on the 5100 block of 53rd Street in Yellowknife. Police attended and determined an 18-year-old man had been shot. This man was transported to the Stanton Territorial Hospital and subsequently the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton for additional medical treatment. This man is currently in stable condition and remains in hospital.

An investigation led by the Yellowknife General Investigation Section with the assistance of the “G” Division Forensic Identification Section has resulted in Hilah Rose McCauley (19) of Norman Wells, NT, being charged with attempted murder.

A warrant for McCauley’s arrest was issued, and she has since been arrested.