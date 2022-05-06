RCMP Asking For Help Finding Missing Evidence

- Advertisement -

The NWT’s Major Crime Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a firearm associated to a string of incidents which occurred in Fort Smith early in the morning of March 4th of this year.

As the Spring approaches and the snow continues to melt, the RCMP are requesting the assistance of Fort Smith residents in checking their yards, sheds, and outbuildings in an attempt to locate a stolen shotgun, and green shotgun shells.

If any one locates any of these items, please do not handle the firearm or shells and immediately contact the Fort Smith RCMP.

The RCMP would like to acknowledge that the public, especially the people of Fort Smith have been and continue to be very supportive in this investigation.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of these items is asked to contact the Fort Smith RCMP at 872-1111.