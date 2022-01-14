January 14th COVID Update

- Advertisement -

The spread of COVID-19 across the NWT may be starting to slow down.

In the latest update from the GNWT’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there are now 1,274 active cases across the territories. 1,218 cases are found in NWT residents, while the remaining 54 cases are in non-residents.

There are currently 722 cases in the Yellowknife area, while Tłı̨chǫ has 214, and the Beaufort Delta area has 122. Sahtu currently has 64 cases, Dehcho has 62, the Hay River area has 50, and Fort Smith has just 40. Some of these numbers are smaller than they were in the previous report.

Since the pandemic began, the NWT has seen a grand total of 3,734 cases in the last two years. 2,448 cases are now resolved.

There are two new hospitalizations from the virus, bringing that total to 64. There are no new ICU admissions, or deaths. At the time of the latest report, 77 percent of the NWT population has been fully vaccinated.