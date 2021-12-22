Hay River RCMP Looking For Grocery Store Thief

- Advertisement -

The Hay River RCMP Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect who allegedly strolled out of the North Mart Store with a plethora of ill gotten groceries.

The police were alerted to the crime at 5pm on December 21st, when they received a call for service. The suspect in question has been described as an adult male, around six feet tall, and with pink hair. The suspect exited the store with approximately $400 worth of groceries without paying for them.

Video footage of the suspect was captured on store cameras. If any member of the public has information on the suspect’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at 874-1111.