GNWT lays out findings of education act public engagement

The Government of the Northwest Territories has provided a timeline they hope to put findings in the recently released “What We Heard” report as they look to modernize the NWT Education act.

The Ministry of Education, Culture and Employment says public engagement held throughout the second quarter of the year includes suggestions to further involve, enable and empower Indigenous and local community governments to take part in decision-making about the future of education.

Feedback also includes urging to take meaningful and urgent action to foster and revitalize Indigenous languages; the need to continue conversations around how education resources are deployed and how programs are developed and implemented; and not rush the process.

The government says increasing the education outcomes of students in the NWT to the same level as the rest of Canada remains a priority, and a total of 584 survey responses and multiple written submissions were included in the first round of public engagement.

The GNWT says the action plan thus far will roll out in two phases, the first will see the development of legislation that addresses some of the operational and technical challenges of the current education system. The second phase will see continued collaborating with Indigenous governments, education bodies, stakeholders, and the public on the future of the NWT education system structure and governance.

Minister of Education R.J Simpson says the initial round of engagement generated an incredible response and valuable feedback.

“The modernization of the Education Act is a monumental undertaking, and for us to be successful we must ensure that we work collaboratively and take the time required to do it right,” he adds.

You can find the full report on the GNWT website.