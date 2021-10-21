Public health services reduced in Yellowknife until November 5th

- Advertisement -

The Yellowknife Public Health Unit will be reducing services from October 21st to November 5th to facilitate the seasonal flu vaccine clinics alongside COVID vaccine clinics at the Centre Square Mall.

Public health will resume routine vaccination clinics and services following the end of the seasonal flu clinic in Yellowknife on November 5th.

One month Well Child clinics; TB medication administration; STI clinics and contact tracing; newborn/postnatal consultations; and home visits will remain ongoing.

Residents in Yellowknife can book their flu vaccine by visiting the NWT Health and Social Services Authority website.

In all other communities, residents can access information on flu vaccines by contacting their local health centre or public health office for details on local seasonal flu clinics.

The NTHSSA says thanks in large part to the public health measures in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the flu was virtually non-existent last year.

“This flu season, use the behaviours learned during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep yourself and your communities healthy: get the flu vaccine and follow local and territorial public health guidelines,” they add.

Limited walk-ins in Yellowknife are accepted between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Residents can review the current schedule for opportunities in their community.