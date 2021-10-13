One new death, 83 new COVID-19 cases in NWT over long weekend

- Advertisement -

A seventh COVID-19 related death is being reported over the Thanksgiving long weekend in the NWT by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

No further information about the death was provided.

There have been 83 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the territory since October 8th, while over 200 have been resolved.

There are now 334 active cases among residents in the territory. 211 of those are in Yellowknife, while 105 are in Behchokǫ.

The number of active cases in Hay River is now at eight while Fort Smith has gone down to having six active.

The total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak is at 1423. A total of 1081 cases have been resolved from the outbreak.

The total number of hospitalizations related to this outbreak has gone up to 47, with 61 percent of them not being fully vaccinated.

The number of ICU admissions remains at 16.