YK1 looking for input on naming of new school on J.H. Sissons site

With work underway on the new school where École J.H. Sissons stood until its closing last June, the YK1 Board of Trustees will be selecting a name for the new school.

The board says they expect the process will wrap up with a name chosen and announced early in 2022.

A committee of current Sissons staff and community members will be forwarding recommended names to the Board. They are reaching out to all members of the community for input.

“Schools are an integral part of the fabric of our community, school names are symbols of what the community stands for and values. Students begin to identify as a community under their school’s name” the board adds.

The board says they want to hear directly from the community and Indigenous governments on whose land the school is located.

“We want a name that aligns with our core values and our commitment to reconciliation. The involvement of our community members is essential,” they add.

The board is asking residents to provide suggestions to the committee for a school name and the values they feel should be represented by it.

Residents can share their thoughts by visiting the board’s online survey, found on the YK1 website.