Fort Resolution couple win $50k on scratch ticket

A couple out of Fort Resolution won a $50,000 prize from a $50 scratch ticket.

Irene Rymer says she had to check and then double-check her $50 Classic Super Pack ZING after scratching the ticket and uncovering a $50,000 prize.

Rymer shares this win with her partner, Loiz Norn.

“I scratched the ticket and couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” she said. “I double-checked all

the spots I had scratched and took it back to the store ASAP.”

Rymer says she and her partner plan to share some of their winnings with family and start some

household renovations.

“The best part about this win for us is just knowing that we have a nest egg for our future,” she

adds.

Rymer purchased her winning ticket from the Northern Store in Fort Resolution in late-May.