Blasting starting Sept. 27 for Giant Mine Remediation

- Advertisement -

Blasting operations are set to kick off at Giant Mine as part of the remediation project.

Signs will be posted and the contractor will give residents 24-hour notice of blasting taking place — some areas of the Ingraham Trail may also temporarily be closed during the work because of how near it is to the blasting area.

You can email the project team to request notifications of blasting and other project notices.

Remediation work had been delayed several times but kicked off properly in July after various permits were approved.

The blasting will build towards the construction of the first of four freeze pads, which will freeze the 237,000 tonnes of arsenic trioxide — a toxic substance — so that it can be contained underground and minimize contamination of the nearby lands.

The work is expected to last for ten weeks.