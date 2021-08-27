YK schools to reopen on schedule, new COVID guidelines released

- Advertisement -

Masks will be mandatory for all students and staff in all school settings in Yellowknife and surrounding areas, as well as being mandatory for all students on school buses.

The Yellowknife School Boards and District Education Authorities in Dettah and Ndilo sent out a joint communique regarding COVID-19 reopening guidelines for the upcoming school year.

Drama classes or musical productions will not be permitted at this time. Neither will physical education programming or extra-curricular activities that involve high contact sports or activities.

No competitions, tournaments, events of any kind will be permitted at this time. The same goes for assemblies, concerts/events and other gatherings.

Students will be limited to their classroom bubbles at all times, including during lunch and recess. There will be no eating in communal areas.

Regular hand washing, screening for symptoms daily, and increased disinfecting and sanitizing in all schools will still be required.

Visitors are being restricted from entering buildings meaning parents/guardians are to pick up and drop off their children outdoors until further notice.

The territory is in the midst of its worst COVID-19 outbreak yet, as just under 250 residents have contracted COVID-19 over the past two weeks.

Students aged 12-17 in the NWT have done a good job getting vaccinated as they are currently 64 percent fully vaccinated and 71 percent partially vaccinated. That number is in line with adults aged 18-29, who had access to the vaccine two months in advance.