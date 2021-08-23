Exposure notice at Alberta Indigenous Games

- Advertisement -

Another exposure notice has been issued, but this time for an event outside the NWT.

The Alberta Indigenous Games held between August 12 and 19 at a number of locations in Edmonton has been identified as a risk for potential exposure to COVID-19.

The opening ceremony was held at West Edmonton Mall Ice Palace.

Events were held at Rundle Park, Savillle Center, St. FX Sports Centre, Michael Cameron Arena, Tipton Arena, Callingwood Park and Goldstick Park.

People who attended any of the events during the games are asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

If symptoms develop, people are asked to isolate and arrange for testing.