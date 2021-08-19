Two people charged in relation to trafficking, trespassing in Yellowknife

- Advertisement -

On August 18th, Yellowknife RCMP after receiving a call for service arrested two individuals who were illegally in one of the apartments of a residential building in the downtown core area.

During the investigation, Yellowknife RCMP General Investigations Section seized several items as part of alleged drug trafficking.

The seized items included approximately 26 grams of what is believed to be cocaine, under $5000 worth of cash, a digital scale and 3 cell phones.

Sgt Curtis Kuchta says Yellowknife RCMP members continue to be vigilant for signs of illegal substances and potential illegal sales and work towards the disruption of the drug trade in Yellowknife.

“We see the harm it brings to our citizens and we want to reduce that harm,” he states.

Joseph Nour, age 27, from Edmonton has been charged with unlawfully in a dwelling-house; possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine; and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000. He will appear in court on August 19th.

Darren Kenny, age 39, from Deline has been charged with unlawfully in a dwelling-house. He will appear in court in Yellowknife on October 19th.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to report it to their local RCMP or to Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com.