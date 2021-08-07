Yellowknife RCMP charge BC man with drug trafficking

- Advertisement -

A BC man was arrested and charged by the Yellowknife RCMP for trafficking.

On August 4, at approximately 10:45 pm, Yellowknife RCMP and the General Investigation Section stopped a vehicle after a targeted investigation.

The male passenger was arrested for possession of what is believed to be crack cocaine. During the arrest, the investigators seized the drugs, cash and other evidence.

“Yellowknife RCMP and the GIS unit continue to investigate and make arrests in efforts to disrupt the movement of illegal substances and reduce the harm they cause to the citizens of our community” states Constable Alex Fanning, Yellowknife RCMP GIS.

Tanner Jordan Torjusson, 20 years old, from Coquitlam, BC is charged with Possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Torjusson appeared before a justice of the peace and has been released on conditions. He will next appear in Territorial Court on September 7th, in Yellowknife.