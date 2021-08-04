- Advertisement -

An online portal has been created by the GNWT that will serve as the main location for all public engagement opportunities with the territorial government.

The public engagement web portal contains information on current, upcoming and recently completed public engagement sessions such as details on how to participate and background information.

The purpose of the portal is to give NWT residents an improved opportunity to have their voices heard when it comes to policies, programs and services, says Premier Caroline Cochrane.

Cochrane says the portal was established to further support the GNWT’s Open Government Policy and to provide timely and accurate information in a consistent, transparent, and reliable manner.

“It represents the commitment to improve how the GNWT engages with residents, how decisions are made and how information and data are shared,” she adds.

Cochrane says being transparent and open as a government helps produce better policy and programs by empowering individuals and groups to better and more easily contribute innovative ideas, solutions and expertise.

“Our government is committed to being as transparent, accountable and accessible as possible; ultimately resulting in better services and support for the residents we serve,” she adds.