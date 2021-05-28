Podcast celebrating northern Indigenous entrepreneurs now streaming

- Advertisement -

A brand-new podcast is celebrating the innovation and tenacity of Northern Indigenous entrepreneurs who are paving the path forward.

​Titled “Venture Out”, the show is created and produced by EntrepreNorth and is based in Yellowknife. The show became available on all streaming platforms on May 26th with episodes 1 and 2 currently available for listening.

Xina Cowan, Producer and Host of Venture Out and EntrepreNorth Community Manager says they created the show to focus on empowering Indigenous and community-based entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses and livelihoods across Northern Canada.

“It’s a platform to share their journeys with listeners across the North and beyond. I believe in the profound impact of good storytelling; especially in entrepreneurship. It has the potential to change us,” she adds.

Cowan says season one features hour-long episodes profiling Indigenous entrepreneurs from across the North who are creating new pathways for cultural reclamation, community wellbeing, and shared economic abundance in ways that honour the rich Indigenous histories of the North.

“Listeners will discover the entrepreneur’s journey and explore different ways of thinking about entrepreneurship; particularly how it’s being redefined in Northern communities,” she adds.

Ben Scott, EntrepreNorth Project Director says there’s an uprising of Indigenous entrepreneurs who are creating and running businesses in ways that honour Indigenous values, laws, and the rich cultural diversity of the North.

“They are creating stories that go beyond a financial return and are refocusing business design to uphold community responsibility and to generate economic reciprocity for shared community success,” he adds.

Alongside Cowan, the show’s production team includes Outland Sound Design’s Travis Mercredi as Co-Producer and Audio Engineer.

Each episode features music from Northern artists and Venture Out’s theme song is Fires Across the Tundra by Juno-nominated musician Leela Gilday.