One new COVID-19 case in YK

- Advertisement -

There is one new confirmed COVID-19 case in Yellowknife, with the situation improving daily, according to NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

There are nine active cases connected to the COVID-19 outbreak at N.J. Macpherson, with 62 cases having recovered. That brings the total number of cases connected to the outbreak to be 71.

The recovery numbers have increased as the May long weekend comes, with the OPCHO updating travel recommendations, recommending on recreation travel like camping, so long as it avoids entering another community.

“The situation is improving daily, and there is no evidence of community transmission,” said Kandola.

- Advertisement -

“Because of how close Yellowknife was to community transmission, however, the OCPHO feels we need to remain vigilant at this time. People should make wise choices about travel in and out of affected communities based on whether the travel is necessary.”

Travel for medical appointments is encouraged.

The case at Ekati is not an NWT resident. The former case at Diavik has recovered.