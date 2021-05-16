Boil water advisory for Hay River and surrounding area

- Advertisement -

A boil water advisory has been declared for residents in Hay River, Enterprise, Kakisa and K’atl’Odeeche Reserve.

All residents are asked to boil their drinking water for at least one minute.

The Chief Environmental Health Officer is issuing the advisory because turbidity in the water is higher than normal, due to the ice break up.

The advisory says bottled water, distilled water, water that’s gone through reverse osmosis or a filter size of 1 micron absolute or less.

Using a Brita filter is not enough to clean the water.

All water used for drinking, preparing food, hot and cold beverages and ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, and dental hygiene must be boiled, the CEHO adds, especially when making baby formula.

Showering and washing is allowed, but residents should avoid swallowing the water.



There have been no illnesses reported in connection to the water.