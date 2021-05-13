One new COVID-19 case in YK, one in Diavik

- Advertisement -

One new COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Yellowknife, with another confirmed case at Diavik Diamond Mine.

There’s also one probable COVID-19 case waiting to be confirmed in Yellowknife. The Diavik COVID-19 case is not an NWT resident.

Twenty COVID-19 cases have recovered recently, meaning this is the 44th active COVID-19 case in the territory.

There are no new exposure risks.

Up until this point 2,263 tests have been done connected to the N.J. Macpherson outbreak, with a positivity rate of 2.8 per cent.

Most of the COVID-19 cases are students at N.J. Macpherson or household members of students, according to NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola. Most of the people impacted by the outbreak will be able to return to schools when they open on Monday, and leave isolation in the coming days — with some exceptions.

Notably, some residents who have had multiple confirmed cases in their household may have to be isolated for longer than 14-days, depending on when the most recent confirmed cases were reported.

If a new COVID-19 case is reported in your household, residents have to be isolated for 14-days from that point, restarting their social isolation.

All N.J. Macpherson students and staff have to receive a negative COVID-19 test before they can return to school. Focused testing clinics are being set up to meet the demand.

Booking is now available on the NTHSSA website for the N.J. Macpherson testing site which are running Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Staff and students at N.J. Macpherson School can book appointments on May 14 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Affected classes at Sir John Franklin High School, which will be contacted by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer, can book appointments on May 14 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Everyone else who has been exposed can book appointments on May 14 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on May 15 9 a.m – 6 p.m.

Approximately 300 appointments will be available each day. Residents are asked to book one appointment per person.

There’s also a testing clinic being run at Sir John Franklin High School, but only for students who are in affected classes. That clinic is running May 14 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.