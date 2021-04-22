Air Canada to resume service to Yellowknife by June

- Advertisement -

Following recent federal funding, Air Canada will be resuming services to suspended regional airports, including Yellowknife.

Service will resume by no later than June 1st based on public health advice.

The federal government is providing $4 billion in loans and a $500-million investment in Air Canada stock.

As part of the financial package, Air Canada has agreed to a number of commitments including the resumption of service for nearly all regional communities where service was suspended because of COVID-19’s impact on travel.

They will also provide additional financing of up to $1.4-billion for Air Canada to provide eligible customers who purchased non-refundable fares but did not travel due to COVID-19 since February 2020, the option of a refund.

Federal Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland says this financial support will help Air Canada weather the current economic downturn and will protect thousands of Canadian jobs.

“From coast to coast to coast, it is essential we maintain connections between people and our communities, large and small. Protecting Canadian customers is important,” she adds.

The airline suspended service to and from Yellowknife on January 23rd amid a lack of demand for air travel in the pandemic.