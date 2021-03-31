Aurora College, Hotıì ts’eeda to develop academic journal highlighting northern science

- Advertisement -

A team of Aurora College and Hotıì ts’eeda staff have received $62,500 in funding for a project to develop an online journal hosted by Aurora College.

The project team will establish an open access peer-reviewed journal at Aurora College, with an editorial board composed by a majority of Northerners that will highlight the work of Indigenous scholars and northern science that impacts, and is relevant to, the people of the NWT.

John B. Zoe the Chair Governing Council of Hotıì ts’eeda says the Journal represents a real opportunity to see how Traditional Knowledge transfer can be equal to Western skill development shared by the North, for the North.

“It will be unlike any stand-alone academic journal ever before,” he adds.

Dr. Pertice Moffitt, who is research associate with Aurora College’s research division is leading the project, which is also supported by the Dechinta Centre for Research and Learning.

Aurora College President Andy Bevan says the creation of a northern-led, Indigenous-governed, open-access journal provides a unique platform to represent Northern and Indigenous voices and scientific endeavours.

“Knowledge translation is an important pillar in our mission to demonstrate leadership in the delivery of relevant and meaningful education and research rooted in strong connections to the Northern land, tradition, community and people.”

Bevan says the online journal will increase access to research from scholars based in the North and ensure the voices of Indigenous scholars and traditional knowledge are represented equally alongside western science.

No date has been given as to when the journal will be published.