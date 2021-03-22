Third round of community clinics added; YK bookings extended

- Advertisement -

The NWT Health and Social Service Authority has added a third round of clinic visits to the smaller NWT communities for those who may have missed any earlier appointments.

They have also opened up Yellowknife bookings through April 10th for those seeking a second dose appointment in this timeframe.

The updated community clinic schedule for the remainder of March is as followed; in Sachs Harbour on March 22nd, in Uluhaktok on March 23rd, in Lutselk’e and Paulatuk on March 25th, in Wekweeti on March 29th, in Nahanni Butte and Deline on March 30th, in Gameti on March 30th & 31st, and in Tulita and Wrigley on March 31st.

The April clinics will be held in Jean Marie River, Whati and Norman Wells on April 1st, in Behchoko, Fort Good Hope, Fort Resolution, and Fort Providence on April 6th, in Fort Simpson on April 7th & 8th at the rec centre, and in Fort Liard on April 9th.

Residents in Tsiigehchic, Kakisa and Colville Lake are asked to call their health centres for more information on local clinics.

More communities are to be added as the schedule is finalized.

Yellowknife clinic dates have been extended until April 10th for the time being. All appointments are happening at the Centre Square Mall.

Anyone unable to use the online booking system should call public health at 767-9120.

Anyone who books their second dose shot earlier than 28 days after the first dose will be turned away and asked to reschedule.

Residents should check the immunization card from their first appointment to determine when they are eligible for the second dose.