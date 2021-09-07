Exposure risk at Yellowknife courthouse Sept. 1 to 3

- Advertisement -

A new exposure notice has been issued, this time for the NWT Courthouse in Yellowknife between September 1 and 3.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer says that “anyone indoors at the NWT Courthouse for more than 10 minutes during these dates should self-monitor for symptoms.”

Anyone who is self-monitoring and feels symptoms should self-isolate and arrange for testing.

Many of the exposure notices which have been declared over the past few weeks have expired, as more and more cases recover connected with the Sahtu outbreak.

Most of the new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday were in Yellowknife – 13 of the new cases are in Yellowknife while two are in Fort Good Hope and one in Tulita.

An outbreak has been declared at École St. Patrick High School as three more students tested positive for COVID-19. There are 66 active cases in Yellowknife.

There are 136 active cases among residents in the territory plus four active out of territory cases.