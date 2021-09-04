Outbreak declared at École St. Patrick High School

- Advertisement -

Three additional students at École St. Patrick High School tested positive for COVID-19 today, causing the territory to declare an outbreak.

A first student tested positive at the school on September 1st.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer says so far, no fully vaccinated individuals are part of this outbreak.

“The school administration is aware and letters have been sent out to parents as needed. Public Health is investigating and contact tracing is underway,” they add.

The OCPHO says all unvaccinated and partially vaccinated grade 10 students are required to shift to remote learning and isolate for 10 days.

“They are encouraged to arrange testing and monitor for symptoms,” they add.

Known contacts that are vaccinated will be advised to arrange testing and continue on with classroom learning while monitoring for symptoms.

An additional individual, unlinked to this cluster, tested positive at École Sir John Franklin School. This is the second student from the school to test positive for the virus.

There are currently 66 active cases of COVID-19 in Yellowknife. The city is currently experiencing community transmission.

The CPHO is advising against non-essential travel to and from Yellowknife at this time to protect against transmission to other communities.